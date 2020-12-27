JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 3,802 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Genie Energy worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Genie Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

GNE opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $202.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.70. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

