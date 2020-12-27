Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 24.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,412,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 792,136 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $43,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 90,274.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,270,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 516,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

