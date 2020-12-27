Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $320.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a top pick rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.97.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $225.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.27 and its 200-day moving average is $225.50. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,791 shares of company stock valued at $84,578,975. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,716,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after buying an additional 1,276,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

