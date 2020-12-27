Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of Asure Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 16.6% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 578,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 82,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 10,851.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 490,383 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Asure Software by 42.9% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Asure Software by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 11.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $7.27 on Friday. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

