Jane Street Group LLC Sells 48,414 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 63.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CXP shares. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.20 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

