Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 26,158 MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1,199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,821,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 2,604,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 195,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 186,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 133,081 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMT opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

