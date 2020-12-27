Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 129.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,411 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 143,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $48,019.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLGT shares. BidaskClub cut Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

