Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Stephens initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.44.
NASDAQ ITRI opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.13. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $45,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,206 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth $716,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Itron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
