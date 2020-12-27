Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Stephens initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.13. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $45,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,206 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth $716,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Itron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.