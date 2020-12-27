Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to report $11.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.42 million to $11.80 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $9.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $39.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.68 million to $40.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $51.47 million, with estimates ranging from $49.09 million to $54.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITMR. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $223.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Itamar Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

