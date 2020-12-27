iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.53 and last traded at $47.84. 81,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 85,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,881,000.

