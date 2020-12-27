iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.80 and last traded at $119.80. Approximately 1,529,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,955,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.63.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.22.

