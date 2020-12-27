ION Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. ION has a market cap of $145,554.16 and approximately $10.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00024640 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000642 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

