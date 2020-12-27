Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and $8,532.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00126550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00632752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00155446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00328952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016168 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,223,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

