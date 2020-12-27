Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.30 million and approximately $30,287.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00128326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00194800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00633141 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00329208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00088027 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,223,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

