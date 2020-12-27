Interzone (ITZ) Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Interzone coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,468.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.06 or 0.02580680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00481242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.04 or 0.01288474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00601452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00255416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00021896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.