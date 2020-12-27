Insula Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Insula token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. Insula has a market capitalization of $95,299.03 and approximately $179.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insula has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00043540 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001942 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004301 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

About Insula

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

