Insider Selling: AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$225,000.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Roger Dent sold 10,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.24, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.93. 2,163,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$841.15 million and a P/E ratio of 513.87. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$22.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.46.

AT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

