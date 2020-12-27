INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

INMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

INmune Bio stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. INmune Bio has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $171.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.76.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $2,578,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

