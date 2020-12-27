INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.
INMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.
INmune Bio stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. INmune Bio has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $171.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $2,578,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.
About INmune Bio
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
