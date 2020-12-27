Ink Protocol Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $216,589.57 and approximately $1,808.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00272715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

