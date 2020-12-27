ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMGN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 388,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 28.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

IMGN opened at $7.02 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.61.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

