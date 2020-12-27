Ignition (IC) Market Capitalization Tops $79,109.48

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $79,109.48 and approximately $16.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,381,806 coins and its circulating supply is 1,368,634 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

