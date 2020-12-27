Hyperion Market Capitalization Achieves $64.91 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bgogo, Bibox and CoinExchange. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $64.91 million and $171,572.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00123924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00618829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00151598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00317557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00083874 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

