HyperCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.85 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $28.78 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Allcoin and OKEx. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00191424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00617298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00327792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00088696 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,953,866 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EXX, Bit-Z, Huobi, Kucoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, Bithumb, Binance, TOPBTC, Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.