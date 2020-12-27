HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.0589 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. HUNT has a market cap of $6.50 million and $5.49 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUNT has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00126515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00635820 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00155403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00328711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00057379 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016182 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

