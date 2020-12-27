Humaniq (HMQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $130,752.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

