HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HFC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,627,000 after buying an additional 625,566 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 112,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.85. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

