Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Achieves $48.17 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $48.17 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001336 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 419,128,407 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

