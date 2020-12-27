Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heska from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $147.75 on Wednesday. Heska has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.85.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $1,480,067.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,477.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock worth $4,320,866. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heska by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 95.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Heska by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

