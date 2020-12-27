Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $316.26

Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.26 and traded as low as $314.00. Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) shares last traded at $315.00, with a volume of 169,793 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £445.71 million and a P/E ratio of 90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 316.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 312.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L)’s payout ratio is 657.14%.

In other news, insider Timothy Clissold purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($391.95).

Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) Company Profile (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

