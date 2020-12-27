Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post sales of $162.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.00 million and the lowest is $156.11 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $140.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $610.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.94 million to $619.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $670.78 million, with estimates ranging from $645.56 million to $696.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTLF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.65. 65,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,072. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

