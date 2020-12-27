HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $57,014.55 and $437.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00041271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00031221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00280376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001665 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

