Head-To-Head Review: Axia International Group (OTCMKTS:AIGI) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Axia International Group (OTCMKTS:AIGI) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Axia International Group has a beta of 35.38, indicating that its stock price is 3,438% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axia International Group and Ashford, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axia International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ashford has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.68%. Given Ashford’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than Axia International Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axia International Group and Ashford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axia International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ashford $291.25 million 0.05 -$13.85 million $7.07 0.79

Axia International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford.

Profitability

This table compares Axia International Group and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axia International Group N/A N/A N/A Ashford -60.48% -30.42% 5.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Axia International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Ashford shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ashford beats Axia International Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axia International Group

Artistmss International Group, Inc. specializes in women’s and men’s undergarments and skin care. Its products include far-infrared clothing such as scarf, undergarments, leggings shorts and boxers. The company was founded on July 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

