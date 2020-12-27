Head to Head Contrast: Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) vs. QMed (OTCMKTS:QMED)

QMed (OTCMKTS:QMED) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

QMed has a beta of 4.74, meaning that its share price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivity Health has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QMed and Tivity Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivity Health 0 4 6 0 2.60

Tivity Health has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.32%. Given Tivity Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than QMed.

Profitability

This table compares QMed and Tivity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QMed N/A N/A N/A Tivity Health -40.68% 36.30% 4.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QMed and Tivity Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QMed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tivity Health $1.13 billion 0.84 -$286.82 million $2.02 9.70

QMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tivity Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Tivity Health shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of QMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tivity Health beats QMed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QMed

QMed, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in providing disease management services to health plans and federal government. QMed, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Eatontown, New Jersey.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services under the Nutrisystem, South Beach Diet, and Wisely Well names. This segment sells pre-packaged foods comprising frozen and non-frozen, and shelf-stable products directly to weight loss program participants primarily through the Internet and telephone; QVC, a television shopping network; and retailers. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

