Head-To-Head Contrast: Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) versus Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

48.5% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avid Bioservices and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 3 5 0 2.63

Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.81%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $186.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.39%. Given Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ligand Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Avid Bioservices.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices 0.20% 0.31% 0.13% Ligand Pharmaceuticals -11.23% 5.90% 3.22%

Volatility and Risk

Avid Bioservices has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices $59.70 million 10.82 -$10.47 million ($0.27) -42.19 Ligand Pharmaceuticals $120.28 million 14.18 $629.30 million $2.11 50.26

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Avid Bioservices. Avid Bioservices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Avid Bioservices on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. The company also provides various process development services, such as upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing, and characterization. It serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a process development and manufacturing agreement with Oragenics, Inc. to develop coronavirus vaccine. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations. It also offers bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer. The company's partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of cancer, seizure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, and kidney, and other diseases. It is also developing a small molecule glucagon receptor antagonist for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.