Head to Head Contrast: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) & Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Unique Fabricating, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 0 8 6 0 2.43 Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Unique Fabricating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft -3.92% -10.18% -3.63% Unique Fabricating -5.42% -10.09% -3.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Unique Fabricating’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft $49.82 billion 0.60 -$1.37 billion ($0.69) -21.55 Unique Fabricating $152.49 million 0.39 -$9.07 million ($0.16) -37.66

Unique Fabricating has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Aktiengesellschaft. Unique Fabricating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Unique Fabricating beats Continental Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area develops components and end-to-end systems for connected mobility Â- hardware, software, and services; and offers solutions for networking, humanmachine interaction, system integration, and high-performance computing for passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles and fleets. The Rubber Technologies division provides tires for cars, trucks, buses and specialist vehicles, bicycles, and motorcycles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems. The Connected Mobility Â- Hardware division develops, manufactures, and markets products, systems, and intelligent components made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric, such as air spring systems, conveying solutions, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, power transmission products, surface solutions, and vibration control products used in mining, agriculture, railway engineering, machine and plant construction, automotive industry, and other sectors. The Powertrain Technologies division offers intelligent systems and components for the electrification of vehicles, as well as on electronic control units, sensors, actuators, and exhaust-gas aftertreatment solutions. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive and heavy-duty truck, appliance, water heater, HVAC, aerospace, and medical markets in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

