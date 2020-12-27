HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.35.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $310.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 182,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

