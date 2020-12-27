HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.
VRCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.35.
NASDAQ VRCA opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $310.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 182,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
