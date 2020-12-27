Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Reaches $34.09 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $34.09 million and $2.63 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $92.49 or 0.00355174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009960 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 411,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,564 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

