Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

HARP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.88.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HARP stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.