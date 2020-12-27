HackenAI (HAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One HackenAI token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00127479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00632817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00155947 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00322926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00057581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00085720 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

