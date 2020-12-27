H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HLUYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $35.23. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.68. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

