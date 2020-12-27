GXChain Market Capitalization Achieves $21.15 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $21.15 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001208 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,857,041 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

