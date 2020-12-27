GWR Group Limited (GWR.AX) (ASX:GWR) Insider Acquires A$216,000.00 in Stock

GWR Group Limited (GWR.AX) (ASX:GWR) insider Chin Lau purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$216,000.00 ($154,285.71).

GWR Group Limited (GWR.AX) Company Profile

GWR Group Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mining projects in Australia. The company explores for iron ore, gold, and tungsten, as well as gypsum, and lithium/tantalum/berylium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Wiluna West Gold and Iron projects located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Golden West Resources Limited and changed its name to GWR Group Limited in December 2013.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for GWR Group Limited (GWR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWR Group Limited (GWR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.