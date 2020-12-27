Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,285 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $48,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 108.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -279.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

