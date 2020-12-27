Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $54,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $113.10. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

