Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $46.47 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Moody’s worth $46,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.69.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $278.88 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.43.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.