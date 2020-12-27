Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $39.13 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in General Mills were worth $39,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

