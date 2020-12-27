Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,006 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $37,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

