Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 21,466 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $51,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,250,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.04.

SYK stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $242.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

