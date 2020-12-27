Gossip Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $35,113.35 and approximately $14.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00022047 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001193 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

