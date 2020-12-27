Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.73

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.73 and traded as high as $23.70. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 183,501 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) by 116.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

